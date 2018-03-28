Reliance Jio is hiring 12th pass candidates! Here is how you can grab a job in this telco major

Reliance Jio is hiring. (Reuters)

Reliance Jio is hiring. The Mukesh Ambani led company is looking people for various positions which include their sales team and Jio Point Assistant Manager. They are looking at prospects with a good understanding of geographical territory, go-getter attitude, and strong interpersonal and relationship management skills. Apart from this, they are also hiring for Jio Point Assistant Manager for its Faridabad branch.

For Sales team:

Key responsibilities:

Work on specific outbound activities.

Ensure best on-boarding experience to a customer.

Meeting and completing all the formalities with strict adherence to processes.

Ability to resolve customer queries/issues.

Ensure acquisition targets is met.

Demonstrate all Jio products and services to customer

Collect consumer feedback/suggestions

Education Qualifications:

Interested Candidates need to be 12th Standard pass and above to be eligible for the post.

Experience Qualifications:

Minimum of 0 – 2 years is required to be applicable for the job.

Application Process:

To apply, simply fill in the details required in the ‘Submit Interest’ section on the mentioned link (careers.jio.com).

For Jio Point Assistant Manager:

Job description

Job Responsibilities:

Develop the market in the territory.

Assess potential market & identify target retailers

Service all the attached outlets as per the beat plan.

On-board new outlets as per the norms of the organization

Achieve monthly acquisition and revenue targets

Monitor & evaluate channel operations & productivity

Ensure that the store & every retailer has adequate quantity of stock

Ensure Visibility of merchandising elements must be available in all the outlets.

Ensure supply chain stability & manage cash on a daily basis.

Manager Retail Operations & ensure the training to team members & amp channel partners

Education Requirement:

The candidate should atleast be a graduate to apply for the post.

Experience Requirement

Minimum of 2-4 years experience is required.

Skills & Competencies

Distribution Management Skills

Territory familiarity

Entrepreneurship Skills

Strong interpersonal and people management skills

Financial management and problem solving skills

Technical orientation

Interested candidates need to visit the mentioned link (linkedin.com/jobs/view/640797462).