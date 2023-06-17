Registration commences for BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 – Here’s how to apply

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has began the process of registration for the recruitment of school teachers in the Education department.

Interested candidates can register for the post on the official websites, bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. There is a total of 1,70,461 vacancies available for various teaching positions, and the application process will remain open until July 12.

To apply for the BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website, onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

2. Click on the provided “apply now” link.

3. Enter your personal details, including name, parents’ names, Aadhaar card number, mobile number, email address, etc.

4. Submit the registration form.

5. Once registered, fill out the application form by uploading the necessary documents.

6. Save, submit, and proceed to pay the required fees.

7. Download the application form for future reference.

As per the notification, there are a total of 79,943 vacancies reserved for primary teachers, 32,916 vacancies for middle school teachers, and 57,602 vacancies for high school teachers. The selection process for all these positions consists of a written examination followed by an interview round.