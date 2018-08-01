Rajasthan REET result 2018 for Level 2 declared: How to check at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Around 7.50 lakh candidates who had appeared for the level 2 REET this year. (Photo: IE)

Rajasthan REET result 2018: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) has released the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) level 2 results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who had appeared for the test can visit the official website of the board now to check the results. The results were declared after the Rajasthan High Court on July 31 lifted the ban on the announcement of the result. It was February 28, after a petition was filed by Kamalesh Meena that the High Court had stayed the declaration of the result. Meena had alleged paper leak of the REET Level 2 examination.

Around 7.50 lakh candidates who had appeared for the level 2 REET this year. On Tuesday, a HC bench consisting of Justice VS Siradhana rejected the petition that was filed and it instructed the Rajasthan Board to announce the results soon and conduct the recruitment process accordingly.

Rajasthan REET result 2018 for Level 2: How to check-

Step 1: Visit the official results website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Under the news updatE section on the homepage, click on the REET result and answer keys link

Step 3: REET 2017 results (Level 2)

Step 4: As you enter the result page, enter the required details

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Check the details and download it for future

Anoop Dhand, counsel for the REET candidates while talking about the issue said, “The petitioner said that he has received the question paper two minutes before the start of the test. However, the internet was suspended in many exam centres. Moreover, the guidelines clearly instruct that nobody can carry the phone inside the exam centre. The petitioner has also not complained about this matter to concern authority before the start of the exam. These reasons went against him.”