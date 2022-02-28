REET Level 1 Cut off List: Cut-off list for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher 2021 level 1 exam released, check details here

According to the release, the general category cut-off is 130, while the cut-off for OBC is 127, 119 for SC and 110 for ST. The recruitment process will most likely be complete by March 31 2022.

REET Level 1 Exam 2021: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has released REET Level 1 Cut off List. Applicants that had appeared for the REET 2021 exam can check the cut-off list by visiting the official website of education.rajasthan.gov.in/elementary.



In order to fill the 15,000+ vacancies, around 31,000 candidates will be selected for the further recruitment process.



The REET exam was earlier conducted on September 26, 2021, across Rajasthan, through which a total of 32000 teachers are to be recruited.



Earlier this month, the state government had cancelled the REET level two exam that was held in September 2021, since the exam papers had been leaked by unscrupulous elements.



How to check REET 2021 Level 1 cut-off-