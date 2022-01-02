REET Exam 2022: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot announces recruitment drive for 20,000 schoolteachers

Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers Exam 2022: Candidates can check the board’s website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. for details.

REET 2022: The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers 2022 will be conducted on May 14 and 15, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced on his official Twitter handle.

Gehlot said the state will recruit nearly 20,000 teachers for vacant positions through this exam. It has been decided to conduct the REET Exam on May 14 and 15 so that Rajasthan will be able to recruit about 20,000 new teachers, Gehlot tweeted. He added that there would also be provisions for special teachers during the recruitment drive and said it would provide new employment opportunities to the state’s youth.

REET EXAM 2022 FORMAT

The REET Exam is held to recruit teachers for Level 1 (Class 1-5) and Level 2 (Class 6-8). Candidates that clear the exam will be eligible to apply for teaching positions at any school in Rajasthan. Applicants can choose the examination level according to the classes they want to teach.

More than 16 lakh candidates had taken the exam in 2021, which was held on September 26. This result for REET 2021 was declared in November with Ajay Vaishnav Bairagi of Ajmer and Govind Soni of Udaipur topping the Level 1 examination. Kirat Singh of Sriganganagar, Nibaram of Rajsamand, and Surbhi Parikh of Bikaner secured the top spot in the Level 2 exam.

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, conducts the examination.

However, while Gehlot has made an announcement regarding REET 2022, an official notification is still to be issued. Candidates who will appear for the exam can check the board’s official website periodically for more details.

PARATEACHERS’ ISSUE

Apart from the REET 2022 recruitment drive, the state government has also instructed the Education Department to prepare an action plan to resolve the problems of education workers, parateachers in schools and madrassas, and panchayat assistants following a decision by the Supreme Court.