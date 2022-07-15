REET 2022: Admit card to release today on reetbser2022.in, check time, exam city centre link and more

REET 2022: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer is all set to conduct the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 scheduled to be held on July 23 and 24. The admit card for the exam will be soon uploaded on the official website – reetbser2022.in.

As per the latest buzz, the exam authority is to release the REET 2022 Admit Cards today, July 15 on its website. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates on admit cards.

Earlier, the admit cards for REET 2022 were to release on July 13 after the confirmation by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan which now stands delayed.

As of now, the board has activated the advanced exam centre intimation link for REET 2022. Students who have registered for REET 2022 check their exam centre at reetbser2022.in. Candidates can go through the official website and check their exam city followed by the easy steps given below.

How to download REET 2022 advance information for allotment of exam centre city?

Candidates can visit the official website of REET – https://www.reetbser2022.in/ Candidates are required to click on the notification link that reads ‘Advance Information For Allotment Of Exam Centre City’. Candidates are required to enter their registration number, date of birth, captcha and click on next. Then, the details of the city where the exam is to be conducted will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download REET 2022 advance information for allotment of exam centre city and take a hard copy for future reference.



About 15 lakh students are going to appear in REET 2022 as per reports. Candidates appearing in the exam are advised to take a printout of the admit card and carry it along with the identity proofs on the day of the exam. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the REET 2022 without admit cards.