REET 2021: Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers to be held on Sep 26; govt announces free travel, food

REET 2021: The Rajasthan government has announced that Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) exam will be held on September 26. The REET test 2021 will see around 16 lakh candidates appearing for the exam. There are around 3,993 examination centers across the state where the exam will be conducted. In Jaipur alone, around 592 exam centers have been set up. According to officials, more than 2.5 lakh aspirants will take the exam in the city. To ensure exams are conducted smoothly, the state government will deploy around 10,000 policemen in the Pink City. They will use drone cameras to keep a strict vigil during the exam. As per reports, a team of 6 policemen will be on duty at each center. Also, there will be a vigilance team of around 100 police officials.

Rajasthan School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra said that all the candidates will be provided free travel and food facility. Also, the government is setting up temporary bus stands to avoid overcrowding. For instance, around five bus stands have been set up in Jaipur only. “Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) exam to be held on Sept 26. Free travel facilities to all the candidates appearing in the exam. Govt employee found in leaking paper/helping in cheating will be dismissed,” State School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot chaired a high-level meeting to overlook the preparedness for holding the exam. Gehlot also warned of strict action against those government employees or officers who are found to be involved in wrongdoings. He has also appealed for cooperation from the general public. Dotasra said that there would be a complete ban on mobile phones in order to prevent paper leaks and copying. He also said that all steps will be taken to ensure that Covid-19 appropriate protocol is followed at exam centers.