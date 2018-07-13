Recruitment exam dos and don’ts – Rajasthan police’s dress code for police exam

Rajasthan police’s dress code for police exam

For around 15 lakh candidates appearing for the police constable recruitment exam on July 14-15 for 13,142 posts, there are new dos and dont’s: they will have to take the test barefoot; avoid fancy accessories (bangles are disallowed) and full-sleeve shirts.

The Superintendents of Police (SPs) of various districts where the exam will be conducted have been told to take a call if internet services need to be suspended in and around 5-km radius of the exam centres. The police have sought government permission for the proposal.

Inspector General (IG) Prashakha Mathur said the candidates will have to follow a dress code to take the test. “Those wearing full-sleeve shirts/kurtas will not be permitted to take the test. The candidates have also been told to wear a simple footwear, which will have to be taken off outside the exam hall,” Mathur said.

The candidates are also not allowed to bring in mobile phones or any other electronic device/gadget to the exam centre, the IG added.

The state police have appealed to all candidates to ignore those who promise them jobs in exchange for an amount.

DIG OP Galhotra on Friday called a meeting of senior officers and reviewed the exam preparations.

Additional IG Rajeev Sharma said strict vigil is being kept against miscreants and rumour-mongers. Around two dozen people have been arrested in Jodhpur, Bikaner and Sikar who reportedly confessed to demanding a huge amount from aspirants on promise of getting jobs.

The Rajasthan Police’s Special Operation Group (SOG) had in March this year busted gangs involved in facilitating hi-tech cheating for candidates, leading to cancellation of the exam. Twenty-six people had been arrested.

The gangs had remotely hacked into computers. It was then decided that future recruitment exams would be conducted in an offline mode.