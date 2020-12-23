Recruitment 2021: Failed UPSC, SSC, RRB final exams? You may still get a government job – here’s why

In 2017, the DoPT had advised public recruitment agencies like UPSC, SSC and RRB to use the NCS portal of Ministry of Labour & Employment for disclosure of the scores and ranking of the candidates. Representational image

Government Jobs 2021: Here’s good news for job applicants who fail to clear all stages of recruitment exams conducted by public recruitment agencies like the UPSC, SSC, RRB etc. and are not recommended for jobs. Such candidates may still get a government job, depending upon the number of stages of the recruitment exam they have cleared and its suitability for vacant posts in several PSEs, autonomous bodies and other public organisations.

The Central Government has requested all ministries and departments to advise Public Sector Enterprises, Autonomous/Statutory Bodies, Societies, Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) and other organizations to hire suitable candidates with the help of the list of non-recommended candidates displayed by public recruitment agencies like UPSC, SSC, RRB etc. These bodies can save a lot of time and money spent on hiring activities by using this database shared by the public recruitment candidates on the NCS portal of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The Department Of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said in an Office Memorandum (O.M.) dated 21-12-2020 that the Public recruitment agencies invest a lot of time and resources for the conduct of exams and a number of students appear in multiple exams before clearing a particular exam.

“… and the database of such non-recommended candidates who have successfully cleared all stages of recruitment may be helpful to private and public employers finding the right person to fill their vacancies and reduce the cost of recruitment,” the DoPT said.

In 2017, the DoPT had advised public recruitment agencies like UPSC, SSC and RRB to use the NCS portal of Ministry of Labour & Employment for disclosure of the scores and ranking of the candidates. The DoPT had then requested all the public recruitment agencies to link their respective web pages to the NCS portal for disclosure of scores and ranking of all the candidates appearing in the final stage of each recruitment process being conducted by them. All Ministries/Departments were also requested to direct the recruitment agencies working under them for doing the needful.

In the latest O.M, the DoPT said, “…all the Ministries/Departments of Government of India are requested to advise Public Sector Enterprises, Autonomous/Statutory Bodies, Societies, Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) and other organizations, not being a participating service in the recruitment examination the results of which are proposed to be utilized, under their administrative control to utilize the lists displayed by the public recruitment agencies in their recruitment, as per suitability of the posts.”

All public recruitment agencies have also been once again requested to link their web pages to the NCS portal for disclosure of scores/ranking of all the candidates appearing in the final stage of each recruitment process being conducted by them.