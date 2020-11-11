Re-inventing transit options for the white-collar professional

A safe, reliable bus service like ours has become even more crucial to urban office commuters in the current pandemic scenario. (Image source: gettyimages.in)

By Jerin Venad

In a city like Mumbai, reaching your workplace can be more taxing than the day’s work that lies ahead. Even in the comfort of a car, spending nearly three hours everyday driving to work amid traffic snarls is exhausting. All those hours that are spent in your car waiting for others to move, could be spent on working, relaxing, reading a book or watching a movie on mobile apps. You could easily plan your day ahead, go over a presentation or do a quick research on the client you are going to meet. If nothing, a relaxed experience that takes away any commute related anxiety allows you to stay productive at work and refreshed throughout the day.

While different people might make the most of a comfortable, peaceful commute differently, the lack of a quality alternative for office commute is very clear.

Could app-based bus services be the alternative?

Shared mobility start-ups like ours have identified the need for quality commute over long distances in the metro cities. What makes things work is a strong demand for safe, comfortable, and highly convenient transport options, especially in the wake of the pandemic. Some benefits include:

● Convenience driven by technology: Technology makes specialized urban bus services extremely convenient to use. Commuters can register themselves on the Cityflo app, add money to their app wallet and book seats on their preferred route. The app also helps them check the bus schedule, check the seat availability, and once booked, track the bus location live. Passengers get alerts about the bus arrival status and can board the bus by showing the booking confirmation on their smartphone screens.

● Comfort: Passengers enjoy their daily commute in comfortable, air-conditioned buses. They can expect ergonomic, reclining seats with ample leg room, individual AC vents, and reading lights when on board. Trained drivers and quality buses equipped with air suspension ensure a smooth, relaxing journey that helps commuters be productive in the office, and stay refreshed when they get back home to their families. There is also comfort in safety. Safety in numbers and safety in the company of like minded travellers. This makes for an especially attractive proposition for working women.

Given the nature of shared mobility, these benefits also come at a very affordable price, making it a popular option.

● Productivity: You are spared from the fatigue of driving in traffic for nearly three hours daily. Instead you can simply push back, get some rest, read or just catch up on anything that your busy schedule leaves little time for. You can plan your day, send emails or prepare for a presentation. In an otherwise fast paced city life, three hours (of reclaimed time) is an incredible luxury.

● Route suitability: Unless one travels by cab or private vehicle, it becomes almost impossible to get direct commute options that offer last mile connectivity to residential or office complexes. Cityflo is able to cater to its customers because of the freedom to design its routes to minimise both walking distance and journey time. The frequency of service is also designed depending on peak and off-peak hours, ensuring that the commuters always have a bus to go to work or home.

● Safety during the pandemic: A safe, reliable bus service like ours has become even more crucial to urban office commuters in the current pandemic scenario. The digital operations facilitate contactless and well-regulated services. Stringent measures are taken onboard such as sanitization of each vehicle before every trip, and checking each commuter, driver and staff member for symptoms of illness. Social distancing and wearing of masks is ensured. No stone is left unturned to maintain a safe environment for professionals to travel in.

It is through a comfortable experience and convenient features driven by technology that consumers are now benefiting from new urban commute options. Today’s white-collar commuters are environmentally conscious and willing to pay for such facilities. A new era of urban transport is here and the journeys will only get better from here on.

(The author is CEO and Co-founder, Cityflo. Views expressed are personal.)