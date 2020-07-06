RCFL jobs 2020: 393 Management Trainees, Assistant Officers and other posts vacant; check details

RCFL will conduct the examination and it has also scheduled the recruitment examination on August 14, 2020.

RCFL jobs 2020: Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL) has opened its doors and is inviting online applications. The positions are open mainly for Management Trainees, Assistant Officers and other roles. The Public Sector Undertaking has asked all candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for these positions on the official website (rcfltd.com). The candidates are expected to apply on or before July 15 until 5 pm.

According to the information provided by the company, there are 393 vacancies for various positions. Out of these 125 vacancies are only for Operator Trainee (Chemical), Grade-A6. Apart from this there are 60 posts for Management Trainee Chemical, 35 positions in Management Trainee Instrumentation department, 48 places empty for Management Trainee Mechanical, 25 positions for Boiler Operator, Grade III (Grade–A5), 22 for Management Trainee Electrical, 23 for Junior Fireman Grade II (Grade –A3), 22 for Management Trainee Electrical, 21 for Management Trainee Boiler, 14 positions for Assistant Officer (Marketing) Grade E0 and 10 each for Officer (Marketing) Grade E1 and 10 each for Engineer (Chemical) (OBC Backlog) Grade–E1.

Salary slabs for these positions vary from one another and monthly salary will be paid between Rs 20,000 and Rs 70,000 depending on the position.

All the applicants while applying online should submit a scanned photograph (4.5cm x 3.5cm), signature done by black ink and make sure that they have necessary documents or details required to make online payment of the application fee. Further, the company said that the candidate should have a valid email address and phone number which should be active till the recruitment process is completed.

RCFL will conduct the examination and it has also scheduled the recruitment examination on August 14, 2020. The company will be releasing the results on August 24, 2020.