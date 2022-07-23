RBI releases admit card for Grade-B recruitment exam 2022 – How to download

In good news for thousands of candidates, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued admit cards for Grade-B officers recruitment exam 2022. While the phase II exam is scheduled to be held on August 6, 2022, candidates can download their admit card through the official website rbi.org.in.the Grade-B

The RBI had earlier invited applications to fill up 298 vacant posts. Those candidates who had earlier cleared the phase I exam that was held on May 8, 2022, can appear for the phase II exam.

Check how candidates can download their admit card:

1) They must first visit the official website rbi.org.in

2) After this, they may click on the ‘Opportunities’ section

3) Candidates may now click on the RBI Grade B link

4) Now, they will be required to enter their credentials

5) Candidates will now be required to click on the submit button

6) Soon the admit card will appear on the screen

7) Candidates may now download it

8) They may now keep the admit card with themselves for future purposes.

The RBI will display the marks list and category-wise cut-off of the examination on its website after the completion of the selection process and the final results are announced.

Candidates will get the questions displayed on the computer screen, while they will be required to write their answers on answer sheets.

Exams will be conducted in two shifts. Paper 2 will be on Economics, which will be descriptive in nature. Candidates will get questions displayed on the computer screen, which they will be required to attempt on papers. This exam will be conducted on the morning shift. The Paper 3 exam will be English, which will be held in the afternoon. Candidates will be required to attempt their answers on computers.