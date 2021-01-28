RBI Recruitment 2021: Reserve Bank of India invites application for 322 Grade B Officer posts — check details

RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment 2021 (File image)

RBI Recruitment 2021: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued notification for RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment 2021, inviting applications for posts of officers. The last date for application is February 15 and candidates can log on to RBI’s official website – rbi.org.in – to check the details of the vacancies and apply.

RBI has issued notification for 322 vacancies and the remuneration for RBI grade B officer is Rs 35,150 per month approximately. For more details candidates can visit the official RBI vacancies notification at https://bit.ly/3t3sfjX.

RBI Grade B recruitment 2021 – Important Dates:

RBI Website link opens for online registration of applications and payment of fees/intimation charges: January 28, 2021 to February 15, 2021.

1) Grade B (DR) vacancies:

Phase-I – online examination date — March 6, 2021

Phase-II – Paper I, II & III Online Examination — April 1, 2021

2) Gr B (DR) – DEPR vacancies:

Phase I – Paper – I – Online Examination — March 6, 2021

Phase II – Paper – II & III Online/Written Examination — March 31, 2021

3) Grade B (DR) – DSIM vacancies:

Phase I – Paper – I – Online Examination — March 6, 2021

Phase II – Paper – II & III Online/Written Examination — March 31, 2021

Final dates to be confirmed in admit cards.

RBI Grade B recruitment 2021 – Important Instructions:

a) The use of mobiles phones, pagers and other electronic devices is strictly banned. Also, the use of programmable device or storage media like pen drive, smart watches, or camera or Bluetooth devices or any other equipment or related accessories either in working or switched off mode capable of being used as a communication device during the examination is strictly prohibited.

b) Candidates are advised to not bring any of these banned items to the examination venue.

c) Candidates are also advised not to bring any valuables or costly items to the examination halls, as the safe-keeping of the same items cannot be assured and the Board will not be responsible for any loss of property.

d) The use of calculators is not permitted in Phase I for Grade B DR General and Paper I for DEPR /DSIM examination. Non-programmable electronic calculators are permitted for only Paper II of DSIM. The calculator will be made available to Paper II DSIM candidates online on the screen itself.

Candidates can access the details of the RBI recruitment 2021 at https://bit.ly/3a9j3C4.