RBI Recruitment 2020: Rs 36091/month starting salary; Check RBI assistant 2020 notification details

RBI assistant 2020 notification: Reserve Bank of India is inviting candidates to apply for recruitment to several posts as ‘Assistant’ in the central bank. The mode of application is online. The interested candidates need to visit the official website at rbi.org.in. The last date to submit the online application form is January 16, 2020.

Important dates-

Date of release of official notification- December 23, 2019

Last date to submit online application form- January 16, 2020

Tentative date of exam (Preliminary)- February 14 and 15, 2020

Tentative date of exam (Mains)- March 2020

The candidate should keep in mind that RBI reserves the dates of both Preliminary and Mains test.

Application fee-

The interested applicants need to submit the application fee online. An amount of Rs 450 is required to pay for exam fee, however, for candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD/EXS needs to pay Rs 50 as application fee. The application fee is non- refundable.

Vacancies-

A total of 926 vacancies are available in various offices of the bank across the country. On qualification, the applicants will be posted as “Assistant” in the RBI.

General- 473

OBC- 192

ST- 80

SC- 98

EWS- 83

Age criteria-

The age of the interested applicants must be between 20 and 28 years as on 01.12.2019. However, there is age relaxation for candidates belonging to SC/ST (up to 33 years), OBC (31 years), PWD and others.

Educational qualification-

The interested candidates need to have a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in the aggregate. The candidate must know about word processing on PC. The candidates applying for the post in a particular recruiting office should be proficient in the language i.e. they should know about reading, write, speak and understand the language of the state they are applying for.

Exam pattern-

There will be three steps for exam- Preliminary (100 questions of 1 mark each, 60 minutes), Mains (200 questions of 1 mark each, 135 minutes), and Language Proficiency Test.

Salary-

On selection, the candidate will receive a basic pay of ₹ 14,650/- per month (i.e. ₹ 13,150/- plus two advance increments admissible to Graduates) in the scale of ₹ 13150 – 750(3) – 15400 – 900(4) – 19000 – 1200(6) – 26200 – 1300(2) – 28800 –1480(3) – 33240 – 1750(1) – 34990 (20 years). Besides this, there are other allowances such as- Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, City Compensatory Allowance, Transport Allowance etc., as admissible from time to time. At present, initial monthly Gross emoluments for Assistants approximately ₹ 36091/-.

For more details, the candidates need to visit the official page at rbi.org.in