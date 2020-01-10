RBI Recruitment 2020: Hurry! Last date to apply for RBI assistant ends soon; Check important details

By:
Published: January 10, 2020 1:53:30 PM

RBI Recruitment 2020: Know how to apply.

rbi, rbi recruitmentThe central bank is looking to fill up several posts.

RBI Recruitment 2020: Candidates looking to apply for the post of assistant in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may need to hurry up as the last date for the same is going to end soon. The central bank, which is looking to fill up 926 vacant posts, will accept application forms till January 16.

Aspiring candidates may apply at the official website rbi.org.in. To get the job, the candidates will have to pass through both prelims as well as main exams. In case a candidate fails to pass prelims, the person will also not be eligible to appear for the main exam.

While the prelims will be conducted on February 14 and 15, the main exam will be conducted in March.

Age

Candidates looking to apply must at least be 20 years of age, while the maximum needed age is 28.

Education

Candidates must at least by a graduate in any discipline with a minimum of 50 percent marks.

Salary

Those candidates who are selected will get the initial monthly Gross emoluments approximately Rs 36,091 per month and extra allowances.

How to apply

1. Candidates must visit the official website rbi.org.in.

2. Once reaching the homepage, they may click on the link ‘opportunities@RBI’

3. After this, they may click on the ‘RBI Assistant’ link

4. They may now click on ‘recruitment for the post of assistant 2019’

5. Candidates may now register using their details.

6 They may now verify

7. Candidates may now fill-up the form.

8. They may now upload images

9. Candidates may now pay their application fees.

Application fee

Those willing to pay are required to pay the application fee of Rs Rs 450. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD/Ex-servicemen category, tare required to pay the fees of Rs 50.

