RBI recruitment 2019: Reserve Bank of India application process for Junior Engineer jobs ends tomorrow, apply now at rbi.org.in

RBI recruitment 2019: Job Alert! Junior Engineer posts were announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a part of its latest recruitment drive earlier this month at rbi.org.in. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply for the posts that are on offer by the apex bank can visit the official website now as the online application for the same ends tomorrow. RBI has invited applications for the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil) and Junior Engineer (Electrical). For more details about this RBI job, check the below-mentioned details.

RBI Recruitment 2019: Dates for Junior Engineer jobs-

Last date for online application: January 27, 2019

Last date for payment of Exam Fees: January 27, 2019

Online Examination date (tentative) : February 2019

RBI recruitment 2019: Job Vacancies-

There are a total of 24 posts on offer. Out of this, 15 are for Junior Engineer (Civil), whereas 9 are for Junior Engineer (Electrical) posts.

RBI Recruitment 2019: Scheme for Junior Engineer post-

The Reserve Bank of India recruitment process consists of 2 stages of selection. While the first is Online Examination, whereas the second is the Language Proficiency Test (LPT). Check the details mentioned below to know more about the written exam.

Stage 1: The online Examination will be conducted for 150 minutes for a total of 300 marks. The paper will include questions from the following-

English Language: 50 questions for 50 marks

Engineering Discipline Paper I: 40 questions for 100 marks

Engineering Discipline Paper II: 40 questions for 100 marks

General Awareness: 50 questions for 50 marks

Stage 2: Language Proficiency Test (LPT)- Shortlisted candidates from the Online Examination will appear for the LPT.

RBI Recruitment 2019: Junior Engineer salary-

Selected Candidates will draw a starting basic pay of ₹ 21,400/- per month (i.e. ₹ 13,150/- plus nine advance increments admissible to Junior Engineers) in the scale of ₹ 13150 – 750(3) – 15400 – 900(4) – 19000 – 1200(6) – 26200 – 1300(2) – 28800 –1480(3) – 33240 – 1750(1) – 34990 (20 years) and other allowances, viz. Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, City Compensatory Allowance, Transport Allowance etc., as admissible from time to time.

At present, initial monthly Gross emoluments for Junior Engineer (Civil/ Electrical) is approximately ₹ 49026/-. Graduate candidates are eligible for two more advance increments.