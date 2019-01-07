RBI Recruitment 2019: Notification released for fresh jobs at rbi.org.in; from salary to how to apply, check details

RBI Recruitment 2019| Notification released at rbi.org.in. (Photo: Reuters)

RBI Recruitment 2019: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a part of its latest recruitment drive has invited candidates to apply for a fresh batch of jobs at rbi.org.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer can visit the official website now to fill the form. The apex bank has invited candidates to apply for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) and Junior Engineer (Electrical) in the bank. While the application form/link for the process has been activated today on the official website, the same will be open until January 27, 2019. From posts details, salary, important dates, eligibility criteria, examination scheme, and other details, candidates can visit the below-mentioned details.

RBI Recruitment 2019: Post details-

Junior Engineer (Civil): 15

Junior Engineer (Electrical): 9

RBI Recruitment 2019: Important dates-

Online application process starts: January 7, 2019

Online application process ends: January 27, 2019

Payment of Examination Fees Online: January 7 to 27, 2019

Tentative Date of Online Examination: February 2019

RBI Recruitment 2019: Salary-

Selected Candidates will draw a starting basic pay of ₹ 21,400/- per month (i.e. ₹ 13,150/- plus nine advance increments admissible to Junior Engineers) in the scale of ₹ 13150 – 750(3) – 15400 – 900(4) – 19000 – 1200(6) – 26200 – 1300(2) – 28800 –1480(3) – 33240 – 1750(1) – 34990 (20 years) and other allowances, viz. Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, City Compensatory Allowance, Transport Allowance etc., as admissible from time to time.

At present, initial monthly Gross emoluments for Junior Engineer (Civil/ Electrical) is approximately ₹ 49026/-. Graduate candidates are eligible for two more advance increments

RBI Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria-

Age limit- Between 20 and 30 years.

Between 20 and 30 years. Junior Engineer (Civil)- Minimum 3 years of Diploma in Civil Engineering with at least 65 percent of marks from a recognized university.

Minimum 3 years of Diploma in Civil Engineering with at least 65 percent of marks from a recognized university. Junior Engineer (Electrical)- Minimum 3 years of Diploma in Electrical or Electrical and Electronic Engineering with at least 65 percent of marks from a recognized university.

RBI Recruitment 2019: How to apply-

Visit the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in

Click on “Recruitment for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil / Electrical)”

Now click on “Click here for New Registration”

Upload photograph and signature as required

Fill the rest of the necessary details, press submit

Save your application form for future

RBI Recruitment 2019: Exam Scheme-

Candidates will be selected for the posts through 2 process, where the first is Online Examination and the second is the Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

Online Examination- Total 300 marks (150 minutes)

English Language: 50 questions for 50 marks

Engineering Discipline Paper I: 40 questions for 100 marks

Engineering Discipline Paper II: 40 questions for 100 marks

General Awareness: 50 questions for 50 marks

Language Proficiency Test (LPT)- Shortlisted candidates from the Online Examination will appear for the LPT.