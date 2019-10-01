RBI Recruitment 2019: Apply online now to earn salary over Rs 77000 per month | Check details at rbi.org.in

RBI Recruitment 2019 alert! (Photo: Reuters)

RBI Recruitment 2019: The Reserve Bank of India has invited applications from interested candidates for various posts at rbi.org.in. Candidates who wish to fill the form can visit the official website now and fill the online application. The applications have been invited for recruitment to Grade B officer posts (DR (General), DEPR/DSIM). Candidates need to note that the application form has to be filled online only as there is no other means to register themselves for the exam. Check the details below to know more.

RBI Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Last date for online registration – October 11, 2019

1. Officers in Gr B (DR) – General

Phase-I – Online Examination: November 9, 2019

Phase-II – Paper I, II & III Online Examination: December 1, 2019

2. Officers in Gr B (DR) – DEPR

Phase I – Paper – I – Online Examination: November 9, 2019

Phase II – Paper – II & III Online/Written Examination: December 2, 2019 (To be confirmed in Admit cards)

3. Officers in Gr B (DR) – DSIM

Phase I – Paper – I – Online Examination: November 9, 2019

Phase II – Paper – II & III Online/Written Examination: December 2, 2019 (To be confirmed in Admit cards)

RBI Recruitment 2019: Post Details

1. Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General: 156 posts

2. Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR: 22 posts

3. Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM: 23 posts

RBI Recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected Candidates will get a starting basic pay of ₹ 35,150/- p.m. in the scale of Rs. 35150-1750 (9)-50900-EB-1750 (2)-54400-2000 (4)-62400 applicable to Officers in Grade B and they will also be eligible for Dearness Allowance, Local allowance, House Rent Allowance, Family allowance and Grade Allowance as per rules in force from time to time. At present, initial monthly Gross emoluments are approximately ₹ 77,208/-(approx.).

RBI Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Between 21 and 30 years

Educational Qualifications:

For Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) – (General)

A minimum of 60% marks (50% in case of SC/ST/PwBD) or an equivalent grade in Bachelor’s degree as well as in 12th (or Diploma or equivalent) and 10th Standard examinations.

Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) – DEPR

A Master’s Degree in Economics / Econometrics / Quantitative Economics / Mathematical Economics / Integrated Economics Course/ Finance, with a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters /years from a recognised Indian or Foreign University /Institute.

Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) – DSIM

A Master’s Degree in Statistics/ Mathematical Statistics/ Mathematical Economics/ Econometrics/ Statistics & Informatics from IIT-Kharagpur/ Applied Statistics & Informatics from IIT-Bombay with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters/years.

RBI Recruitment 2019: Application Fees

SC/ST/PwBD (Intimation Charges only) – Rs 100

GEN/OBC/EWSs (Application fee including intimation charges) – Rs 850

RBI Recruitment 2019: How to Apply

Candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer can visit the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in and fill the application form. It is to be noted that is no other means/mode of application that will be accepted by RBI. Detailed instructions for filling up online applications are available on the website itself, so read the same before filling the form.