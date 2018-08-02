RBI Recruitment 2018: Update for Reserve Bank of India jobs aspirants – Candidates can check details at rbi.org.in

Reserve Bank of India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released Grade B officers admit card on the official website. Candidates can download their admit cards from central bank’s official website www.rbi.org.in. It will conduct the Grade B Paper- I on August 16. The registration procedure for this recruitment had started in the first week of July and ended later in the same month.

After downloading from RBI, candidates will find time and venue of the Grade B exam that given in the Admission Letter. Those selected from paper 1, will be able to appear in paper II and Paper III. The central bank will upload roll numbers of shortlisted candidates on its website tentatively within a week of paper 1.

Here is how candidates can download RBI Grade B admit card 2018:

1) At first, candidates are required to RBI website’s career page opportunities www.rbi.org.in

2) After this, they must go to the current vacancies section and click on Call Letters tab.

3) Now, after entering the new page, candidates are required to click on the admission letter and other guidelines link for the post applied for.

4) They are again required to click on the admission letter download link.

5) After reaching the new window, candidates will have to enter their registration number and password and then press on submit button.

6) Admit cards will soon be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download for the future use.

The question paper for Grade B Paper 1 will be set in both English and Hindi. Candidates will have to choose the language option before the start of the exam. Students will, however, be able to switch between language after choosing their medium.

The time duration for the exam will be two hours Candidates will, however, be at the venue for about 180 minutes due to attendance marking, Admission Letter submission with Photocopy of the Photo-ID proof, logging in, etc.