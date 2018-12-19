RBI Recruitment 2018: Reserve Bank of India jobs alert! Notification released for officer vacancies aspirants – Check details here

RBI Recruitment 2018: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released notification to recruit experts in the Officer Grade C posts through lateral entry. The RBI has a total of 61 vacancies to be filled up by the lateral entry process, in prime banking areas like trade finance, treasury, accounting, retail landing, Analytics & General Banking, Accounting (IFRS), Information Technology, Stress Testing, System Administrator, Network Experts, Web designer, Behavioural Scientist, and International Agreements/ Taxation Issues.

The selected candidates will be appointed on a full-time contract basis. for three years, which is extendable up to five years. The continuance of the contract will be based on performance, which is to be reviewed annually, said RBI.

bankers with minimum 5 years of experience, large financial companies and even engineering graduates with experience of working in IT and Telecom companies can also apply.

Online Registration of Applications begins on: December 19, 2018

Last date of application: January 8, 2019

Number of seats: 60 (50 General, 10 OBC)

Eligibility criteria: Candidates should be less than 35 years of age

Educational Qualification:

Trade Finance, Corporate Lending, Treasury, Retail Lending, Analytics & General Banking (Bank Examiner /Supervisory Manager/Analyst) – Post Graduate Degree in Economics or Commerce / MBA / PGDBA / PGPM / PGDM (with Finance specialization) from a recognised Indian or Foreign University / Institute

Accounting (IFRS) (Accounts Specialist) – CA / ICWA / Post Graduate Degree in Commerce / MBA / PGDBA / PGPM / PGDM (with Finance specialization) from a recognised Indian or Foreign University / Institute

Information Technology (IT Examiner/IT Analyst/IT Auditor) – BE / B Tech / M Tech in Computer Science / IT / Electricals and Electronics or MCA with specialisation in Information Security / IT Risk Management / Information Assurance / Cyber security and Digital Threat Management.

Stress Testing (Analyst) – Master’s Degree in Mathematics / Statistics / Econometrics / Commerce / Economics / Mathematical Statistics / Quantitative Economics / Quantitative Finance

System Administrator (System Administrator) – BE / B Tech / M Tech in Computer Science / IT / Electricals and Electronics or MCA

Behavioural Scientist – Post Graduate Degree in Social Science / Psychology with Diploma / Certificate in Natural Language Processing (NLP).

Information Technology (System Administrator) – BE / B Tech / M Tech in Computer Science / IT / Electricals and Electronics or MCA with specialisation in Information Security / IT Risk Management / Information Assurance / Cyber security and Digital Threat Management.

International Agreements/ Taxation Issues (Legal Specialist) – Post Graduate Degree in Law recognized by the Bar Council of India for the purpose of enrolment as an Advocate

How to Apply:-

The application should be submitted online. To register, visit the bank’s website – www.rbi.org.in.