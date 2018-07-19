RBI Recruitment 2018: New jobs announced; check how to apply at rbi.org.in

RBI Recruitment 2018: Applications have been invited for a number of posts.

The Reserve Bank of India has issued a notification for a number of posts. The application has been invited for as many as 30 posts for Manager, Assistant Manager, Legal Officer and Assistant Librarian posts. The last date of submission of online application is August 9. Interested candidates may apply at rbi.org.in. The central bank will conduct the exam on September 1 for selection of posts except for Assistant Librarian. The RBI will conduct interview for the post of Assistant Librarian.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager (Protocol and Security in Grade A): 4 positions

Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha in Grade A): 8 positions

Manager (Technical – Civil in Grade B) : 6 positions

Assistant Librarian In Grade A: 3 positions

Legal Officer in Grade B: 9 position

Qualification

Manager (Technical – Civil) in Grade ‘B’: For this, the person must have Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent qualification with at least 60 per cent marks. Te person must also have at least 3 years’ of working experience.

Assistant Manager (Protocol and Security) in Grade ‘A’: Candidates applying for this post must be an Officer with at least five years of Commissioned Service in the Army/ Navy/ Air Force or the person must be of the rank equivalent to Assistant Commandant with at least five years’ job as Assistant Commandant in Paramilitary Forces.

Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) in Grade ‘A’: He/she must at least have a second class Master’s Degree in Hindi Translation/Hindi, including English as elective/ major/core subject at the Bachelor’s Degree level or Master’s Degree in both Hindi/ Hindi Translation and English, from which one must be second class; Second Class Master’s Degree in English with Hindi as elective/core/major subject at the Bachelor’s Degree level; or Second Class Master’s Degree in Economics / Commerce/Sanskrit with English and Hindi as major/elective/core/ subject at the graduation level.

Legal Officer In Grade ‘B’: The person applying for this position must have a bachelor’s degree in Law, that is recognised by the Bar Council of India in order to enrol as an Advocate with at least 50 per cent marks and minimum 2 years of job experience.

Assistant Librarian In Grade ‘A’: He/she must have bachelor’s degree in Arts/Commerce/Science and (ii) Master’s Degree in ‘Library Science’ or ‘Library and Information Science’ from any university /institute recognised by the government and 3 years of experience.