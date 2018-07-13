RBI Recruitment 2018: Jobs announced for Reserve Bank of India aspirants, check details at rbi.org.in

​​​
RBI has invited applications for the vacancies related to post of Grade B officers. The candidates' needs to send their application to the post through the prescribed format given on the official website- rbi.org.in on or before July 23, 2018.

By: | New Delhi | Published: July 13, 2018 6:24 PM
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited applications for the vacancies related to post of Grade B officers. The candidates willing to apply can send their application to the post through the prescribed format given on the official website- rbi.org.in on or before July 23, 2018. There are 166 vacancies in the RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment 2018.

The graduates who have secured at least 60 per cent marks in the qualifying exam including secondary and higher secondary exams can apply for the RBI Grade B Officer exam 2018.

Important Dates for RBI Grade B Officer exam 2018:-

Beginning date of application: July 03, 2018
Last date of application: July 23, 2018
Grade B Tier I exam: August 16, 2018
Grade B Tier II exam: September 07, 2018

Vacancy details for RBI Grade B Officer exam 2018:

Total number of posts: 166 seats

Education qualification for RBI Grade B Officer exam 2018:

A candidate must have secured a minimum of 60% marks (50% in case of SC/ST/PWD) or equivalent in Bachelor’s Degree as well as in 12th and 10th standard examinations.

Age limit for RBI Grade B Officer exam 2018:

Age of the candidate should be between 21 to 30 years.

Examination pattern for RBI Grade B Officer exam 2018:

(1) The examination will consist of two phases, i.e. Phase-I and Phase-II followed by an interview.

(2) Phase-I examination will be objective type with Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The Phase-I examination will continue as per the existing Phase-I examination for Grade-‘B’ (DR). There are four modules in Phase-I, viz.- General Awareness, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning.

(3) Phase-II examinations will consist of three papers in MCQ pattern (except Paper-I) – viz. Paper-I on English (writing skills); Paper-II – Economic & Social Issues and Paper-III – (optional subjects) – Finance & Management/ Economics/ Statistics.

(4) The applicants will be required to write all the papers online.

(5) Only successful candidates of Phase-I will appear for Phase-II examination on a later date.

(6) For an interview, the candidates will be selected on the basis of the results of Phase-II examinations.

(7) Final selection of the candidate will be through merit lists which will be prepared by adding marks secured by candidates in Phase-II and Interview.

How to apply for RBI Grade B Officer exam 2018:

The applicants willing to apply can go through the prescribed format by login the official site of RBI at rbi.org.in on or before July 23, 2018.

