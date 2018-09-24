RBI recruitment 2018: Fresh jobs announced with salary up to Rs 2.10 lakh/month at rbi.org.in; check notification, last date

RBI recruitment 2018! (Photo: Reuters)

RBI recruitment 2018: The Reserve Bank of India has invited interested and eligible candidates to apply for a list of fresh vacancies at rbi.org.in. Candidates who are interested to apply for the posts on offer can visit the official website of the apex bank and check in the eligibility criteria before filling in the application form. The posts of Legal Consultant for Grade ‘F’ along with Grade ‘C’/’D’ is on offer on a contract basis. Eligible candidates should not miss this chance as they can earn up to Rs 2.10 lakh per month under this vacancy. All they need to do is fill in the online application form and appear for the interview stage. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to note in order to appear for the recruitment drive.

RBI recruitment 2018: Important date-

Online Registration Starts: September 28, 2018

Online Registration Ends: October 12, 2018

Last date for submission of prescribed fee: October 12, 2018

RBI recruitment 2018: Post details-

1. Legal Consultant (Grade ‘F’) on contract basis: 2 posts

2. Legal Consultant (Grade ‘C’/’D’) on contract basis: 4 posts

RBI recruitment 2018: Job Responsibility-

1. Legal Consultant (Grade ‘F’) on contract basis: The candidate will provide legal opinion on the matters referred by the Bank. He/she will also be proving legal advice on policy issues, support and guidance on any legal matters as desired by the Top Management. Along with this they will assist the Governor / Deputy Governor / Top Management whenever they are required to depose before the various committees of Parliament or any other such forum. (More in the official notification of RBI)

2. Legal Consultant (Grade ‘C’/’D’) on contract basis: The candidates will be required to assist the legal advisers generally in (i) carrying out Legal research (ii) providing legal opinions (iii) preparation of drafts of show cause notices and speaking orders for consideration of the authority competent to issue the same, as also to handle litigation, if any, and to carry out such official tasks as are assigned by the HoD or the Legal Adviser. (For full JD refer to the official nortification of RBI)

RBI recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria-

1. Legal Consultant (Grade ‘F’) on contract basis: Bachelor’s Degree in Law recognized by the Bar Council of India for the purpose of enrollment as an Advocate with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent in the aggregate of all semesters/years along with Master’s Degree / Ph.D in Law from a recognized university. The aspirant should atleast have a ‘fifteen years’ experience as an Advocate or as a Law Officer in the Legal Department of a large bank/financial institution /statutory corporation or in the Legal Department of Central/State Government or as a partner in a Law firm providing legal advice.

Age limit- Not less than 45 years and not more than 55 years. (As on 01-09-2018)

2. Legal Consultant (Grade ‘C’/’D’) on contract basis: Bachelor’s Degree in Law recognized by the Bar Council of India for the purpose of enrollment as an Advocate with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent in the aggregate of all semesters/years along with Master’s Degree /Ph.D. in Law from a recognized university. The candidate should atleast have a seven years’ experience as an Advocate or as a Law Officer in the Legal Department of a large bank / financial institution / statutory corporation or Solicitor’s office or in the Legal Department of Central / State Government or as a partner in a Law firm providing legal advice.

Age limit- Should not be below 30 years and above 45 years. (As on 01-09-2018)

RBI recruitment 2018: Remuneration or Salary-

1. Legal Consultant (Grade ‘F’) on contract basis: Rs 3,00,000/- (Without housing) and Rs 1,75,000/- (With Housing as subject to availability)

2. Legal Consultant (Grade ‘C’/’D’) on contract basis:

(a) For a Legal Consultant in Gr ‘D (on contract basis)- Rs 1.35 lakh p.m. (With Housing) and Rs 2.10 lakh p.m. (Without housing)

(b) For a Legal Consultant in Gr ‘C (on contract basis)- Rs 1.25 lakh p.m. (With housing) and Rs Rs 1.80 lakh p.m. (Without housing)

RBI recruitment 2018: Selection Procedure-

1. Legal Consultant (Grade ‘F’) on contract basis: Candidates will be selected through interview only. The interviewer during the interview will check the candidate’s familiarity and capability to deal with issues that relate to the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, RBI Act 1934 and FEMA ,1999, etc.



2. Legal Consultant (Grade ‘C’/’D’) on contract basis: The selection of the candidates will be through interview only. The interview will be conducted to assess the familiarity and capability of the candidate to deal with issues relating to Banking Regulation Act, 1949, RBI Act 1934 and FEMA ,1999.