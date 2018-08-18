RBI recruitment 2018: Apply online for Grade B Specialist Officers; check details

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday started online applications for recruitment to several posts of Grade B Specialist Officers. The Central Bank had issued a notification earlier to fill several posts of Specialist Officers. Those candidates who are willing to apply for the above-mentioned posts can do so by applying in the prescribed format on or before September 7, 2018.

Advertisement details of RBI Jobs:-

Advertisement Number – 2/2018-19

RBI Jobs Important Dates:-

The online application begins on August 17, 2018

The last date to submit online application is on September 7, 2018.

Vacant post for RBI Jobs:- 60

Finance- 14 Posts

Data Analytics – 14 Posts

Risk Modelling – 12 Posts

Forensic Audit – 12 Posts

Professional Copy Editing – 4 Posts

Human Resource Management – 4 Posts

How to apply for RBI Jobs 2018:-

Those candidates who are willing to apply for the above-mentioned job can apply after visiting the official web portal of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) i.e. rbi.org.in. The last date to apply for the mentioned post is September 7, 2018.