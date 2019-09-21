RBI Grade B recruitment 2019: Multiple posts on offer with salary over Rs 77000 per month | Check details

RBI Grade B recruitment 2019! (Reuters)

RBI recruitment 2019: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates at rbi.org.in. Candidates interested in the posts on offer can visit the official website of RBI now to fill the form for the same. The last date to apply is October 11, 2019. The posts on offer is for – Officers in Gr B (DR) – General, Officers in Gr B (DR) – DEPR and Officers in Gr B (DR) – DSIM. It is important that candidates go through the full notification before they fill the application form. In case, a candidate fails to satisfy the eligibility criteria for the post, his/ her candidature will be cancelled. Check the details below to know more.

RBI recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Online Registration starts: September 21, 2019

Online Registration ends: October 11, 2019 till 12:00 midnight

Exam Dates –

1. Officers in Gr B (DR) – General

Phase-I – Online Examination: November 9, 2019

Phase-II – Paper I, II & III Online Examination: December 1, 2019

2. Officers in Gr B (DR) – DEPR

Phase I – Paper – I – Online Examination: November 9, 2019

Phase II – Paper – II & III Online/Written Examination: December 2, 2019 (To be confirmed in Admit cards)

3. Officers in Gr B (DR) – DSIM

Phase I – Paper – I – Online Examination: November 9, 2019

Phase II – Paper – II & III Online/Written Examination: December 2, 2019 (To be confirmed in Admit cards)

RBI recruitment 2019: Post details

1. Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General: 156 posts

2. Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR: 20 posts

3. Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM: 23 posts

RBI recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected Candidates will draw a starting basic pay of Rs 35,150/- p.m. in the scale of Rs. 35150-1750 (9)-50900-EB-1750 (2)-54400-2000 (4)-62400 applicable to Officers in Grade B and they will also be eligible for Dearness Allowance, Local allowance, House Rent Allowance, Family allowance and Grade Allowance as per rules in force from time to time. At present, initial monthly Gross emoluments are approximately Rs 77,208/-(approx.).

RBI recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limits – Between 21 and 30 years

Educational Qualifications –

For Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) – (General): A minimum of 60% marks (50% in case of SC/ST/PwBD) or an equivalent grade in Bachelor’s degree as well as in 12th (or Diploma or equivalent) and 10th Standard examinations.

For Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) – DEPR: A Master’s Degree in Economics / Econometrics / Quantitative Economics / Mathematical Economics / Integrated Economics Course/ Finance, with a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters /years from a recognised Indian or Foreign University /Institute.

For Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) – DSIM: A Master’s Degree in Statistics/ Mathematical Statistics/ Mathematical Economics/ Econometrics/ Statistics & Informatics from IIT-Kharagpur/ Applied Statistics & Informatics from IIT-Bombay with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters / years.

RBI recruitment 2019: How to apply

Application Fees – For GEN/OBC/EWSs: Rs 850 | SC/ST/PwBD: Rs 100

For GEN/OBC/EWSs: Rs 850 | SC/ST/PwBD: Rs 100 How to Apply –

Visit the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in. The applicants are advised to submit a single application; however, if due to any unavoidable situation, if he/she submits another/multiple applications, then he/she must ensure that application with the higher Registration ID (RID) is complete in all respects like applicant’s details, examination centre, photograph, signature, left thumb impression and hand writing undertaking, fee etc.