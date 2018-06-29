RBI Grade B recruitment 2018: Notification released for 166 jobs with salary of Rs 67,000 per month

Every year Grade B examination is conducted by RBI to select eligible candidates for the Grade B officer position in its branches all over the country. (Representative Image: PTI)

RBI Grade B recruitment 2018: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the official Grade B notification through a newspaper advertisement. According to the advertisement, the registration process for RBI Grade B 2018 recruitment exam will commence from July 3, 2018, and will be open till July 23, 2018.

Every year Grade B examination is conducted by RBI to select eligible candidates for the Grade B officer position in its branches all over the country. The exam will be held for 166 vacancies this year. The selection is a three-phase process: Phase-I exam, phase-II exam and the interview process.

The Phase-I exam i.e. prelims is expected to be held on 16th August 2018 whereas Phase-II i.e. Mains exam on 7th September 2018. The RBI Grade B Admit Card will be released separately for both Phase-I and Phase-II exam.

Candidates who clear the Phase-II exam will be called for an interview process after which they are recruited. Candidates are shortlisted for the interview based on the aggregate marks obtained in Paper I, Paper II and Paper III of Phase II exam. Interview process carries 50 marks. Keep checking the RBI official website for further notification.

To get the job, a candidate must fall in the age group of 21 to 30 years. Relaxation of age and reservation will be applicable as per existing norms.

The salary for RBI Grade B officer will be around Rs 67,000 per month with other perks. The recruitment notification has not been uploaded on the official website of RBI — www.rbi.org.in — yet, however, the same expected anytime soon.