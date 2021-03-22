RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card released; how to download

RBI will conduct Grade B Phase 2 Exam scheduled for 2021 for vacancies in Gr B (DR) – DEPR/ DSIM, General on March 32 and April 1.

RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2021: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit cards for the second phase of recruitment for the Officer Gr B vacancies that are there for Combined Seniority Group (CSG) Streams – Panel Year 2021. It is to note that all the candidates who have cleared the RBI Grade B Phase 1 are now qualified to appear for phase 2. And the released admit cards have been uploaded at the bank’s official website -rbi.org.in.

Those eligible for the second phase of exam can download the RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card from March 20 to 1 April, 2021. All candidates are expected to download the admit card and save it for future reference.

RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2021: How to download

Candidates will have to visit the official website of RBI- rbi.org.in.

Click on the option of RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card that will be flashing on the homepage.

Applicants can enter their Registration Number/Roll Number, Date Of Birth, Captcha Code and then submit the details.

The admit card for the upcoming exam will be displayed.

The admit card can then be downloaded or printed.

Meanwhile, results for Grade B Phase I were out on March 14 and selected candidates will have to submit their required documents to RBI by March 22, 2021. Those candidates who qualify the phase 2 examination will then go through an interview round. RBI is trying to recruit people for 322 vacancies of Officer Gr B vacancies in Combined Seniority Group (CSG) Streams – Panel Year 2021.