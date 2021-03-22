  • MORE MARKET STATS

RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card released; how to download

March 22, 2021 11:49 AM

RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2021: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit cards for the second phase of recruitment for the Officer Gr B vacancies that are there for Combined Seniority Group (CSG) Streams – Panel Year 2021.

RBIRBI will conduct Grade B Phase 2 Exam scheduled for 2021 for vacancies in Gr B (DR) – DEPR/ DSIM, General on March 32 and April 1.

RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2021: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit cards for the second phase of recruitment for the Officer Gr B vacancies that are there for Combined Seniority Group (CSG) Streams – Panel Year 2021. It is to note that all the candidates who have cleared the RBI Grade B Phase 1 are now qualified to appear for phase 2. And the released admit cards have been uploaded at the bank’s official website -rbi.org.in.

To be sure, RBI will conduct Grade B Phase 2 Exam scheduled for 2021 for vacancies in Gr B (DR) – DEPR/ DSIM, General on March 32 and April 1. Those eligible for the second phase of exam can download the RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card from March 20 to 1 April, 2021. All candidates are expected to download the admit card and save it for future reference.

RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2021: How to download

  • Candidates will have to visit the official website of RBI- rbi.org.in.
  • Click on the option of RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card that will be flashing on the homepage.
  • Applicants can enter their Registration Number/Roll Number, Date Of Birth, Captcha Code and then submit the details.
  • The admit card for the upcoming exam will be displayed.
  • The admit card can then be downloaded or printed.

Meanwhile, results for Grade B Phase I were out on March 14 and selected candidates will have to submit their required documents to RBI by March 22, 2021. Those candidates who qualify the phase 2 examination will then go through an interview round. RBI is trying to recruit people for 322 vacancies of Officer Gr B vacancies in Combined Seniority Group (CSG) Streams – Panel Year 2021.

