Reserve Bank of India Recruitment: How to apply for 298 vacancies for RBI Grade B Officer post

RBI Grade B Recruitment: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has notified the recruitment of Grade B officers and released the application form. The last date to apply for the recruitment drive is 6 PM on April 18. Candidates will be able to apply online on the RBI’s official website.

The exam will be conducted in two phases. The first phase exam will take place on May 28. Candidates who qualify the first phase will be eligible to appear for the second phase, scheduled to take place on June 25. The central bank has notified 298 vacancies for Grade B officer posts. These include 238 Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) – General, 31 Grade ‘B’ (DR) – DEPR, and 25 Grade ‘B’ (DR) – DSIM.

How to Apply for RBI Grade B Recruitment

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the RBI’s Grade B Officer recruitment exam on the central bank’s official website. Clicking on the ‘RBI Grade B’ link on the website will redirect to the “Apply online” link. Once all the relevant information is entered and submitted, candidates will have to pay the fee. Once the fee is paid, candidates can download and print the application form for future reference.

RBI Grade B Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Age: The RBI notification lays out the age criteria for interested candidates. The candidates must be over 21 years old and must not have attained 30 years on January 01, 2022. However, the central bank relaxes the age criteria for candidates from reserved categories, those holding prior experience in the banking sector and/or possessing MPhil and PhD qualification.

Academic qualification: Candidates can be graduates in any discipline/equivalent technical or professional qualification with a minimum of 60% marks or postgraduation degree in any discipline/equivalent technical or professional qualification with a minimum of 55% marks.