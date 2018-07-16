RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment 2018: 166 vacancies in Reserve Bank of India

The Reserve Bank of India (Reuters)

The Reserve Bank of India has released a notification inviting applications for Grade B Officers. A total of 166 posts are vacant in the central banking institution. The application process has begun from 3 July 2018 and will continue till 23 July 2018. Two exams will be conducted by the Bank, one initial screening exam called Tier I Exam on 16 August 2018, and another exam, Tier II, for the screened candidates on 7 September 2018.

The Tier I exam will be an objective type of exam, which will have Multiple Choice Questions on General Awareness, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning. The Tier II exam will also have Multiple Choice Questions and three papers – one on English, one on economic & Social Issues and the other on the optional subject which one gets to choose from Finance & Management, Economics, or Statistics. After both the exams, the successful candidates will have to face an interview, and the merit list will be brought out on the basis of all the three exams.

The interested candidates may visit the official website of the https://opportunities.rbi.org.in and get themselves registered for the exam there.

RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment 2018 number of vacant posts:

166 posts

Educational Qualification of RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment 2018:

Minimum of 60% marks (50% in case of SC/ST/PWD) or equivalent in Bachelor’s Degree as well as in 12th and 10th standard examinations.

Age Limit of RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment 2018:

21-30 years

Important Dates of RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment 2018:

Opening Date of Application: 03 July 2018

Last Date of Application: 23 July 2018

Grade B Tier I Exam: 16 August 2018

Grade B Tier II Exam: 07 September 2018