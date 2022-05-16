RBI Grade B General (Phase I) exam 2022: Admit card released for 294 posts, here’s how to download

RBI Grade B General exam 2022: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit card for Grade B for General (Phase-1) written Exam. While this online exam is slated to be held on May 28, 2022, candidates may download their admit card from May 13, 2022 to May 28, 2022

Through this exam, the RBI is looking to fill up nearly 294 vacancies which include Grade B (General) Officers, Grade B Officer – DEPR, and Grade B Officer – DSIM. It may be noted as prescribed by the board, candidates are required to secure minimum marks each for every test along with the aggregate.

Only those candidates who get the minimum marks for each test will qualify for the Phase II exam, based on aggregate marks.

Here’s how candidates can check their results for Phase I exams:

*Candidates may first log in to RBI’s official website rbi.org.in/opportunities.

*After logging in to the website, they may click on the RBI Grade B link on the home page.

*Now, candidates may click on the Admit card link.

*Thy are now required to submit their credentials.

*Candidates may now click on the submit button to check their admission card.

*They may not take print-outs of the admit card for future use.

After the completion of the selection process and announcement of final results, the RBI will also display the marks list and category wise cut-off of the exam on the official website.

The exam will consist of a single paper with 200 marks. It will consist of English language, reasoning, quantitive aptitude and general awareness. Candidates will get a total of 120 minutes to answer the paper, while separate time will be allotted for each test. Candidates will have to get a minimum mark in each test to qualify for the Phase II exam.