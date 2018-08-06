RBI Grade B 2018 recruitment admit card released at rbi.org.in; how to download

RBI Grade B 2018 recruitment: Candidates need to note that the call letters are availble on the official website only till August 16, 2018. (Reuters)

RBI Grade B 2018 recruitment: The Reserve Bank of India has released the call letters for Grade B DEPR/DSIM posts at rbi.org.in. Candidates who are registered to appear for the examination can visit the official website of the same to download their admit card now. Candidates need to note that the call letters are available on the official website only till August 16, 2018. It is important for all aspirants to carry their letters to the examination hall, without which they will not be able to appear for the examination. Mentioned below are some of the details that candidates need to note if they are to appear for the Reserve Bank of India recruitment process.

RBI Grade B 2018 recruitment admit card: How to download-

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in

Step 2: Now click on the careers link on the homepage

Step 3: Now click on the download admit card link

Step 4: Enter the required details

Step 5: Your admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check the details mentioned and download the same

Step 7: Take a print out of the admit card for future

Important dates-

Exam date for Officers in Gr B (DR) General: Phase-I Online Examination on August 16, 2018; Phase-II Online Examination on September 7, 2018

Exam date for Officers in Gr B (DR) DEPR: Paper – I Online Examination on August 16, 2018; Paper – II & III Online/Written Examination on September 6 / September 7, 2018

Exam date for Officers in Gr B (DR) DSIM: Paper – I Online Examination on August 16, 2018; Paper – II & III Online/Written Examination on September 6 / September 7, 2018

Salary-

Selected candidates will draw a starting basic pay of Rs. 35,150/- p.m. in the scale of Rs. 35150-1750 (9)-50900-EB-1750 (2)-54400-2000 (4)-62400 applicable to Officers in Grade B and they will also be eligible for Dearness Allowance, Local allowance, House Rent Allowance, Family allowance and Grade Allowance as per rules in force from time to time. At present, initial monthly Gross emoluments are approximately Rs. 75,831/-(approx.)

Selection process-

Selection for the posts on offer will be done through ONLINE examinations in Phase – I and Phase – II and interview.