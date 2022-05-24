RBI Assistant recruitment exam 2022: Scorecard released – Here’s how you can download

RBI Assistant recruitment exam: In a piece of welcome news for a large number of waiting candidates across the country, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released scorecards of RBI Assistant recruitment exam 2022. These exams were held on March 26, 2022 and March 27, 2022.

Candidates may go through the official website rbi.org.in to check their scorecards. It may be noted that the RBI is looking to fill 950 vacant posts through the ongoing recruitment drive. Candidates will be selected through competitive exams in two phases (prelims and main exams). These exams will be followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

Here’s how candidates may check their scorecards:

*Candidates may first visit the official website rbi.org.in

*After logging in to the official website, candidates may click on the link ‘Opportunities at RBI’

*They may click on the result link under ‘current vacancies’.

*Candidates may now click on the scorecard link.

*Now, candidates are required to enter their credentials.

*They can now check their scorecards.

*Candidates may now take out a printout for future purposes.

Those selected will get a basic pay of Rs 20,700 per month in the beginning. They will also get other allowances, like Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, City Compensatory Allowance, Transport Allowance etc. The initial monthly gross emoluments for the selected candidates will be around Rs 45, 050.

While the notifications for the RBI assistant posts were published in February 2022, the online registration form was activated from February 17, 2022 to March 8, 2022.

Meanwhile, last week, the RBI released the admit card for Grade B for the General (Phase-1) written Exam. The online exam will be held on May 28, 2022. Candidates have been asked to download their admit cards from May 13, 2022 to May 28, 2022.

RBI is looking to fill up close to 294 vacancies through this exam. This includes Grade B (General) Officers, Grade B Officer – DEPR, and Grade B Officer – DSIM. Candidates will be required to secure minimum marks each for every test along with the aggregate.