RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020: Prelims exam begins from today – check details

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020: The central bank will hold both Prelims as well as the Main exams.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is conducting prelim exams for assistants post starting from today. It will go on till tomorrow. A large number of candidates across the country are appearing for this exam.

The central bank will hold both Prelims as well as the Main exams. This exam will be followed by the Language Proficiency Test (LPT), which will be conducted in local/official language of states.

There will be three different sections for prelim exams. These are English language, numerical ability and reasoning ability For the English language section there will be 30 questions, each carrying 30 marks each. In a similar manner, there will be 35 questions, each carrying 35 marks for reasoning ability as well as numerical ability.

Similarly, the Main exam will have five tests, which are Reasoning, English language, Numerical ability, General Awareness, and Computer knowledge. There will be 40 questions in each section, each carrying a maximum of 40 marks each

While appearing for the exam, candidates will have to carry their valid photo identity as also their admit cards.

Candidates appearing for the exam may note that ¼ marks will be deducted for each wrong answers in both prelims as well as Mains exams. In case, any student leaves any question unanswered, then marks will not be deducted. Mains are scheduled to be conducted in March.

Earlier, the central bank had extended the last date of application and payment of fees to January 20. the application process was on till January 16. Candidates were asked to apply at official websites, ibpsonline.ibps.in and rbi.org.in.

Those candidates who are selected will get Rs 36,091 approximately, with extra allowances.