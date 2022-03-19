RBI Assistant Exam 2022: Check RBI Assistant Exam last-week preparation tips

For candidates aspiring to get desired results in the RBI Assistant exam, it is important to have an effective preparation strategy and one must have a clear idea about the syllabus.

RBI Assistant Exam: The Reserve Bank of India is all set to conduct the RBI Assistant Recruitment exam 2022 on March 26 and 27. The examination will be conducted for 950 posts and candidates that qualify the preliminary round will be eligible for the main examination. As per tentative details, the Main exam is scheduled to take place in May 2022. The RBI Assistant admit card 2022 exam is expected to release anytime soon on the official RBI website, rbi.org.in.

For candidates aspiring to get desired results in the RBI Assistant exam, it is important to have an effective preparation strategy and one must have a clear idea about the syllabus. According to the RBI Assistant exam syllabus 2022, the preliminary exam namely has three tests which include the English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. The exam duration is 60 minutes wherein candidates are required to attempt 100 questions of 100 marks. Also, note that there is a provision for negative marking as well.

Following are the last-minute preparation tips that can help in preparations

In the last stage of preparations, priority should be given to mock tests.