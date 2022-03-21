RBI Assistant Exam 2022 Admit Card released: How to download preliminary exam hall ticket for 950 posts

RBI Assistant Exam 2022 Hall Ticket Download: Candidates who had registered for the exam will be able to download the admit card from rbi.org.in.

RBI Assistant Exam Admit Card: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued hall tickets for the RBI Assistant recruitment exam. Candidates who had registered will be able to download the preliminary exam admit card from the RBI’s official website.

According to the schedule, the RBI Assistant preliminary exam is slated to take place on March 26 and 27.

How to Download RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022: Candidates appearing for the RBI Assistant position will have to visit the central bank’s official website.

Step 1: On the homepage, clicking on the ‘Recruitment Related Announcements’ under ‘What’s New’ will open a new page titled ‘Vacancies’.

Also Read | ECGC Recruitment 2022: Export Credit Guarantee Corporation notifies 75 vacancies for probationary officers — Check eligibility, other details

Step 2: Hovering on the ‘Current Vacancies’ tab to click on ‘Call Letters’ will open a new window.

Step 3: Once the new window opens, clicking on the ‘Preliminary Exam Admit Card’ link will prompt users to sign in.

Step 4: Once signed in using the registered credentials and security pin, the admit card will be displayed on the screen. The hall ticket must be downloaded for future reference.

Candidates must carry their hall tickets to the exam centre. Candidates arriving at the exam centre without the call letters will not be allowed to enter. It is also a good practice to check all personal and other details in the admit card for any factual or spelling errors.

Those who qualify the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the main exam, tentatively scheduled for May 2022.

The RBI sought applications for the ‘Assistant’ post in its various offices. The central bank advertised for 950 posts with the last date to register being March 8, 2022.

RBI Assistant Exam: The competitive examination will take place in two phases — preliminary and main. These will be followed by a language proficiency test, which will determine if a candidate makes it through.