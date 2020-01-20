RBI Assistant 2020: Last date to apply online changed, here’s the new date

The exam will be held in two different phases namely the preliminary exams and the Main examination.

RBI Assistant 2020: Candidates looking to apply for the RBI Assistant post-2020 can relax as the last date to apply has been extended till January 24, 2020. Previously, the last date to apply for the post of RBI assistant was January 20, 2020. There are 926 vacancies for the post of RBI Assistant and interested candidates can apply for the same by logging on to the official website of rbi.org.in. The candidates applying for the exam will have to appear in a nationwide examination. The exam will be held in two different phases namely the preliminary exams and the Main examination. After these two exams, candidates will have to take a Language Proficiency Test.

RBI Assistant 2020: Here is how you can apply for the post

Step 1: Candidates will have to log on to the official website of RBI.

Step 2: After opening rbi.org.in, candidates will have to click on the “opportunities” link. After this, candidates will have to check the current vacancies.

Step 3: Candidates will have to click the link which says “Recruitment for the post of Assistant”.

Step 4: Candidates will have to either register themselves or will have to use their existing account

Step 5: Candidates will have to pay the registration fees.

Step 6: Candidates can take a print out of the form.

RBI Assistant 2020: Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for the post will need to have a bachelor’s degree in any stream. But they have to make sure they have an aggregate score of over 50 per cent to be able to apply for the vacancies.

Candidates who are in the general category will have to pay a price of Rs 450 for the application. Similarly, candidates from the OBC and EWS category will also have to pay the same price. Candidates from the SC/ST/PWD/EXS categories will have to pay a price of Rs 50 for the exam.