RBI Assistant 2020 exam: 926 vacancies announced, apply now at rbi.gov.in | Details here

RBI Assistant 2020 exam: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released notification inviting application for the post of assistant. The interested candidate can apply through the official website of RBI at — rbi.gov.in.

RBI Assistant exam: Important Dates:

The application process began on December 23, 2019

The application process will continue until January 16, 2020

The preliminary examination will be tentatively conducted on February 14 and 15, 2020

RBI Assistant: Vacancy details:

Total number of vacant posts: 926

Eligibility criteria:

The candidates applying for the post of assistant should be between 20 to 28 years of age and have a bachelor’s degree with at least 50 per cent marks. However, relaxation will be allowed to the reserved candidates as per government guidelines.

RBI Assistant 2020 notification: How to apply online

Step 1: Visit the official website of Reserve Bank of India — rbi.org.in

Step 2: Go to the link reading ‘opportunities@RBI’

Step 3: Click on ‘Vacancies’ the go to ‘current vacancies’

Step 4: Go to the link reading “Recruitment for the post of Assistant”

Step 5: To apply, go to the link reading “Recruitment for the post of Assistant – 2019”

Step 6: Log in with Registration Number and Password

Step 7: Fill the form with relevant details, upload images

Step 8: Make payment, and keep a print out for future reference

Candidates who will be applying will have to pay Rs 450 as the application fee. However, for those belonging to reserved categories or PWD/Ex-servicemen category, the fee is Rs 50.

RBI Assistant 2020: Salary:

Those who will get selected will draw a starting basic pay of Rs 14,650 per month and other allowances such as Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, City Compensatory Allowance, Transport Allowance etc., as admissible from time to time. The initial monthly Gross emoluments for them would be approximately Rs 36091.

RBI Assistant 2020 Exam: Examination Details, Syllabus

The prelims exam will be a one-hour exam, which will be divided into three parts — English Language, Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability carrying 30, 35, 35 marks respectively.

The mains exam will be a two hour 15 mins exam and will have questions from Reasoning, English Language, Numerical Ability, General Awareness and Computer Knowledge. Each of the sections will carry 40 marks each.