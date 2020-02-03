RBI Assistant 2020: Admit card released for Preliminary exam; Check details

The RBI Assistant Admit card 2020 is a compulsory document to be carried to the examination hall. (Reuters image/ File)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit card for the RBI Assistant 2020 Preliminary exam. The interested individuals who have applied for the RBI Assistant 2020 examination, can download the admit card/ hall ticket by visiting the official website at rbi.org.in. The exam will be conducted on February 14, 2020, and February 15, 2020.

Important dates-

Commencement of admit card download- February 03, 2020

Closure of admit card download- February 15, 2020

Dates of Preliminary examination- February 14, 2020, and February 15, 2020.

The RBI Assistant Admit card 2020 is a compulsory document to be carried to the examination hall. If he/she fails to carry the hall ticket/ admit card, then they will not be eligible to appear in the examination hall. Therefore, it is being advised to all that to take a print out/ hard copy for future reference.

Know how to download the admit card for RBI Assistant preliminary exam 2020-

(1) The interested candidates who have applied for the RBI Assistant 2020 exam need to download their admit card by visiting the official website at rbi.org.in.

(2) After visiting the website, the candidates are required to click on the link- RBI Assistant Admit Card.

(3) A new page will appear on the screen where one needs to insert their roll number and other relevant details.

(4) After entering all the credentials, they have to click on the submit button.

(5) The RBI Assistant Admit card 2020 will then be displayed on the screen.

(6) One can save the admit card/ hall ticket on the computer and take a print out/ hard copy for future reference.

Vacancy details-

A total of 926 vacancies have been listed for the RBI Assistant post-2020.

Educational qualification-

To be eligible for the RBI Assistant 2020 exam, the interested individuals need to have a bachelor’s degree in any stream with more than 50 per cent marks in aggregate. The willing candidate also needs to have knowledge of word processing on the computer.