RAS (Main) Examination 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission exam postponed — check details

After detailed deliberations in the meeting, it was decided to postpone the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Main) Examination 2021, an official statement said.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission on Wednesday postponed the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Main) Examination 2021.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Commission held by its chairman Sanjay Kumar Shrotriya. After detailed deliberations in the meeting, it was decided to postpone the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Main) Examination 2021, an official statement said.

Commission Secretary H L Atal said the examination was proposed to be conducted on February 25 and February 26. The next date of the conduct of the examination will be informed in due course, he said.

All the members of the Commission, Joint Secretary Ashutosh Gupta and Legal Advisor Bhanwar Bhadala were present in the meeting.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had recently said that the postponement of Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) mains examination is not in the interest of candidates as it will put financial and mental pressure on them.

His remarks had come amid BJP leaders demanding postponement of the examination. Several Congress leaders too have lent support to candidates demanding deferring the exam.