RAS Main Exam: RPSC issues link for Mains Examination form, check details on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Applicants who have qualified for the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (PSC) Main 2018 examination can fill their Mains exam application form as the link to the detailed and scrutiny form has been activated by the commission. Before filling the Mains examination, all candidates must have succeeded in qualifying the Preliminary examination of RPSC 2018 as only those who qualify the Objective Type based Prelims examination are allowed to sit for the Mains subjective examinations. The result of the state PSC Preliminary examination was released on July 9 this year after which the commission set the ball rolling to conduct the Mains examination for the qualifying candidates, according to various media reports.

The detailed scrutiny form which has to be filled by the successful candidates has been made available on the official website of the state commission rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date for filling the detailed scrutiny form is September 7 after which candidates will not be allowed to fill the application form. In addition to the detailed scrutiny form, all qualifying candidates are also supposed to fill in their service preference according to their interests and aptitude in the online application form only.

How to fill the detailed scrutiny form?

Candidates must visit the official website of the state PSC rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and look for the option of Mains examination form for the RPSC recruitment 2018. After clicking on the option they will be redirected to a lengthy form which has to be filled by the candidates. Candidates must patiently, carefully and honestly fill all the questions asked in the application form as the form plays an important role for those candidates who qualify the Mains exam and sit for the interview.

Candidates must also fill their service preference also very carefully as the order of preference will not be allowed to be amended at later stages by the commission. Rather than waiting for the last date to arrive and fill the form in a hurry, candidates must go through the detailed form, seek for guidance from their seniors and fill all the details very carefully. After filling the detailed scrutiny form, candidates must also download the form and get its hard copy as they will need to prepare their interview keeping in mind the answers they have given in the scrutiny form.