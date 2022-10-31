Randstad India to invest Rs 50 crore in Vizag, create 6,000 tech jobs

HR services firm Randstad India has committed to invest Rs 50 crore over the next three years in Vizag (Visakhapatnam) to enable key job opportunities for the diverse local talent pool and leverage the potential of the IT job market in the country. It has also opened a new centre in Vizag as part of its expansion in Andhra Pradesh and accelerating its growth across the country.

Through the Vizag office, Randstad India seeks to create over 3,000 domestic IT jobs across the country by 2023 and around 6,000 by 2024.

In addition to the corporate headquarters in Bengaluru and network offices in all metros, the new office space in Vizag is expected to double the organization’s footprint and support Randstad India’s growth strategy in emerging cities.

Vizag is a hub of potential candidates equipped with futuristic technology skills like Python, Business Intelligence, Machine Learning, Full Stack Development, Animation/Graphics etc. as per Randstad India’s research. “This decision to open an office in Vizag is also based on these findings, to tap key talent available in tier-2 and -3 cities post Covid,” Randstad said.

The HR services company will kickstart its Vizag operations by onboarding 100 employees, as a sourcing hub for domestic IT recruitment for leading companies across India. The organization will also offer in-demand IT skilling programs to candidates through its fully-funded initiative – Randstad Skilling Academy, which will further enable budding professionals in Vizag to be employment-ready. Currently, Randstad India has more than 1,500 non-IT staff placed in Andhra Pradesh to service various clients across industries.

“The decision to expand our presence into Vizag was a logical step in our business growth strategy as the area is rich with diverse talent from reputed colleges and universities. This is a great opportunity for us to leverage and further expand our staffing capabilities, especially the fast-growing Randstad Technologies business as well as increase our ability to service current and future job market requirements,” said Viswanath P.S, MD & CEO, Randstad India.

“As we move towards creating fluid and flexible workplaces in India, Randstad aims to expand its presence across tier-2 cities and mini-metros to bridge the geographical distance between employers and talent. We are optimistic that this local presence gives us the right edge to assert ourselves as industry experts in the country, with access to the right talent for the right jobs,” he added.