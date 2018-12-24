Rajasthan’s Sardar Patel University of Police, Security and Criminal Justice announces results for Jail Warder (Jail Prahari)

University had released answer keys earlier.

Rajasthan’s Sardar Patel University of Police, Security and Criminal Justice has announced result for the exam that was held for the post of Jail Prahari (Jail Warder). The result has bee declared on website jailprahariraj2018.in.

Results have been announced separately for Bharatpur, Ajmer, Kota, TSP Mandal, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur and Bikaner. The university has also released individual scores of candidates on the website. The exam to fill up 670 candidates for the post of Jail Warder was held in October

Close to 6,639 applicants qualified for the physical efficiency test. It is expected to be conducted by December. Candidates will be informed of the exact date of the test later.

University had released answer keys earlier. Applicants were permitted to raise objections by December 5.

The online registration for the post was held in August-September through the official portal and e-kiosks.

Earlier in July, the Rajasthan Police had invited applications for 623 constables for the MBC Battalion Banswara division. Notification was issued for candidates from Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) area of the state. Applicants were asked to apply at police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates from TSP regions of Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Sirohi, Udaipur, Rajsamand, Pali and Chittorgarh were eligible to apply. Online application for the posts started on July 21 and ended on August 10.