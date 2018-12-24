Rajasthan’s Sardar Patel University of Police, Security and Criminal Justice announces results for Jail Warder (Jail Prahari)

By: | Published: December 24, 2018 10:37 PM

The university has released individual scores of candidates.

rajasthan jail warder recruitment, rajasthan jail warder recruitment 2018, rajasthan jail warder admit cardUniversity had released answer keys earlier.

Rajasthan’s Sardar Patel University of Police, Security and Criminal Justice has announced result for the exam that was held for the post of Jail Prahari (Jail Warder). The result has bee declared on website jailprahariraj2018.in.

Results have been announced separately for Bharatpur, Ajmer, Kota, TSP Mandal, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur and Bikaner. The university has also released individual scores of candidates on the website. The exam to fill up 670 candidates for the post of Jail Warder was held in October

Close to 6,639 applicants qualified for the physical efficiency test. It is expected to be conducted by December. Candidates will be informed of the exact date of the test later.

University had released answer keys earlier. Applicants were permitted to raise objections by December 5.

The online registration for the post was held in August-September through the official portal and e-kiosks.

Also read: Merry Christmas 2018: WhatsApp Status, Facebook Posts, Images, Wishes, Quotes, SMS, Santa Claus Photos, Greetings, Songs – Download and share

Earlier in July, the Rajasthan Police had invited applications for 623 constables for the MBC Battalion Banswara division. Notification was issued for candidates from Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) area of the state. Applicants were asked to apply at police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates from TSP regions of Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Sirohi, Udaipur, Rajsamand, Pali and Chittorgarh were eligible to apply. Online application for the posts started on July 21 and ended on August 10.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. Rajasthan’s Sardar Patel University of Police, Security and Criminal Justice announces results for Jail Warder (Jail Prahari)
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition