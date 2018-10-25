  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. Rajasthan Teacher vacancy 2018: Apply now! Pre Primary Teacher application process ends soon at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Teacher vacancy 2018: Apply now! Pre Primary Teacher application process ends soon at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

By: | Published: October 25, 2018 8:21 PM

Rajasthan Teacher vacancy 2018: The application form for the Pre Primary Teacher recruitment process is going to end soon at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Teacher, Rajasthan Teacher vacancy, Rajasthan Teacher recruitment, teacher recruitment, Pre Primary Teacher, jobs newsRajasthan Teacher vacancy 2018!

Rajasthan Teacher vacancy 2018: The application form for the Pre Primary Teacher recruitment process is going to end soon at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer can visit the official website now to do the same. The Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board, Jaipur has invited candidates to apply for a total of 1310 posts for the Pre-Primary Teacher. Candidates should make sure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria for the posts before applying. Listed below are the details that candidates need to note.

Rajasthan Teacher vacancy 2018: Important dates-

Online Application ends: October 28, 2018
Exam date: November/December 2018

Rajasthan Teacher vacancy 2018: Post details-

Total vacancies- 1310

Non-TSP Area – 1000 Posts
TSP Area – 310 Posts

Rajasthan Teacher vacancy 2018: Eligibility Criteria-

1. 10+2 pass from the Rajasthan Board of Secondary education, Ajmer
2. 2- year Nursery Teacher Training (NTT) certificate from a National Council of Teacher Education recognized institution.
3. Knowledge of Hindi written in Devanagari script
4. Knowledge of Rajasthan’s culture
5. Age limit- 18 to 40 years

Rajasthan Teacher vacancy 2018: How to apply-

The application form is available at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates need to fill the same in the prescribed format before October 28, 2018.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Stock Market

TRENDING NOW

Focal Point

Train 18 first impressions: Watch exclusive video - India's 1st engine-less train is world-class all the way!
Infrastructure
Train 18 first impressions: Watch exclusive video - India's 1st engine-less train is world-class all the way!
Indian Railways' engine-less train will stun like never before! 25 gorgeous pics
Indian Railways' engine-less train will stun like never before! 25 gorgeous pics
Why it makes perfect sense for Train 18 to replace Shatabdi Express
Why it makes perfect sense for Train 18 to replace Shatabdi Express
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Can the new Santro bring back the old magic?
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Can the new Santro bring back the old magic?
2018 Hyundai Santro variant-wise prices, features explained: Which trim suits you best
2018 Hyundai Santro variant-wise prices, features explained: Which trim suits you best
Switch to Hindi Edition