Rajasthan Senior Teachers recruitment 2022: RPSC to soon start registration process for 417 posts – details

RPSC Senior Teachers Recruitment 2022: The wait is soon going to be over for a large number of candidates as the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is all set to start the registration process to recruit senior teachers. The registration process will begin from May 23, 2022, and continue till June 21, 2022.

It may be noted that the commission is looking to fill up 417 vacant posts. Of these, 91 posts are for Sanskrit, 21 for English, 56 for Hindi, 47 for Maths, 82 for Science and 120 for social science. Candidates who are looking to apply may do so at the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Here’s how candidates may apply

*Candidates may log in to the official website

*They may now fill up required documents.

*After this, candidates are required to submit their documents.

*They may now submit their application fees.

*Candidates are now required to submit the form.

*They may now take out the printout of the application form.

*Candidates must safely keep their application for future use.

Candidates may also note that those in the General/ EWS/BC/OBC categories from other states will be required to pay the application fee of Rs 350, while OBC/BC/EWS category candidates of the state will have to pay Rs 250. Similarly. SC/ ST/ Physically Handicapped category candidates from Rjasthan will be required to pay the application fee of Rs 150. .

The exam will consist of Paper I and Paper II. While Paper I will carry a maximum mark of 200, candidates will get two hours to complete their exam. Paper II will consist of 300 marks and the time duration will be 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Candidates looking for more information can log in to the above-given website for further details.