Rajasthan RSMSSB recruitment: Over 4,000 posts up for grabs – check details

The candidates who are looking to get selected for the exam will have to appear for the recruitment exams which will consist of prelim exams, mains and an interview. (Representational Image)

RSMSSB patwari recruitment 2019: The online application process for the post of patwari has started and the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board aims to fill 4,207 posts. The candidates who are looking to apply for the posts can log on to rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in and apply for the vacancies online. The process for the application that started on January 20, 2020, and will end on February 19, 2020. The candidates who are looking to get selected for the exam will have to appear for the recruitment exams which will consist of prelim exams, mains and an interview. It is important to note that the dates for the exams have not been announced yet.

For the exam, the General candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 450 for the application. Candidates from the OBC category will have to pay a fee of Rs 350 whereas candidates who are in the SC/ST/PwD categories will have to pay a sum of Rs 250 as fees for the application.

Rajasthan RSMSSB patwari recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

The candidates appearing for the exam will have to be at least 18 years old. Whereas, candidates who are over 40 years of age will not be eligible to apply for the same. It is important to note that the age will be calculated as of January 1, 2020.

Rajasthan RSMSSB patwari recruitment 2019: Educational Qualification

The candidates applying for the exam will need to have a Bachelor’s degree or a three-year diploma to be able to apply for the same. Another important thing to note here is that they should have good knowledge of Hindi and Rajasthani culture and language, according to the notification released.

Candidates who get selected will get a monthly salary of Rs 20,800.