Rajasthan RSMSSB recruitment: Hurry! Last date to apply for over 4,000 posts is approaching – how to apply

Candidates looking to apply may do so at the official website

Candidates looking to apply for the post of Patwari should hurry up as the last date to file application under the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board is going to end soon, which is February 19. Candidates looking to apply may do so at the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The notification for the same was issued under RSMSSB Patwari last month.

Those looking to apply for the above said post must have a graduation degree/vocational degree scheme/ Three-year diploma/any other related education. While, the minimum age of candidates must be 18, maximum must be 40 as on January 1, 2020. Applicants must have the knowledge of Hindi language.

Interested candidates are required to clear the preliminary exam, main exam, interview and document verification so as to be eligible for the job. Selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 20,800 along with allowances.

Here’s how candidates may apply:

1. Candidates may first visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

2. After reaching the homepage, they may click on the recruitment advertisement link.

3. Now candidates may click on ‘apply online’, which can be found near the Patwari recruitment link.

4.They may again click on the apply online button.

5. Candidates may now click on the ‘registration’ link

6. Now, they may fill in the details and verify

7. They are now required to full up the form.

8. Candidates may also upload their images

9 . They will now be directed to submit the required examination fee.

10. Now, candidates may click on the submit button.

Candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 450. OBC, EWS candidates are required to pay Rs 350 and those in SC/ST/ PwD are required to pay Rs 250.