Rajasthan RPSC Recruitment 2019: Notification issued for over 150 posts – check details

Candidates may apply through official website.

RPSC Recruitment 2019: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued a notification for a number of posts. Applications have been invited for 156 posts for the position of legal officers. Candidates may note that the online application procedure will begin from September 26, which will go on till October 25. Candidates may apply through official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan RPSC Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Junior Legal Officer (Non TSP Area): 145

Junior Legal Officer (TSP Area): 11

Rajasthan RPSC Recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

The minimum marks for passing is 40. The duration of exam will be of three hours.

Rajasthan RPSC Recruitment 2019: Marks distribution

Constitution of India: Special emphasis on Directive Principles and enforcement of rights through writs, Fundamental Rights, Functioning of High Court and Supreme Court and attorney General – 50 marks

Civil Procedure Code and Criminal, Procedure Code. Provisions athat are generally referrrec in Government Office shall be given importance – 50 marks

Limitation Act, Evidence Act,Interpretation of Statutes, drafting and conveyancing – 50 marks

Rajasthan RPSC Recruitment 2019: Educational qualification

Candidates who wish to apply for these posts must have a Bachelor degree in Law from any university recognised by the government. He/she must also have a knowledge in Hindi and Rajasthani culture .

Rajasthan RPSC Recruitment 2019: Age

While the minimum age of candidates must be 21, the maximum age limit must be 40.

Rajasthan RPSC Recruitment 2019: Application fee

Candidates in general category will have to pay application fee of Rs 350. Those in OBC category will have to pay Rs 250, SC, ST and Physically Handicapped (PH) candidates will have to pay Rs 150 .

Rajasthan RPSC Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Candidates looking to apply must apply through official website ssc.nic.in on or before October 25. The online procedure will start from September 26, 2019.

Rajasthan RPSC Recruitment 2019: Language

Part-A General Hindi- 25

Part-B General English- 25

Earlier, the commission had invited applications for posts of Public Relation Officer (PRO) in the Department of Information and Public Relations. Candidates were asked to apply through the prescribed format from June 26 to July 25. It was looking to fill up 23 posts.