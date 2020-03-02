Rajasthan PTET 2020: Applications closing soon! Check application process, exam pattern, fees

The authorities will also conduct the entrance exam on May 10. The examination is to be held across the state at a number of centres.

Rajasthan PTET 2020: Candidates looking to apply for Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test (PTET 2020) , must hurry up as the last date to apply is today – March 2, 2020. The registration process had earlier started on January 20. Those looking to apply may do so at official website ptetdcb2020.com .

The authorities will also conduct the entrance exam on May 10. The examination is to be held across the state at a number of centres. Candidates in general categories are required to possess at least 50 per cent marks during graduation. In case of SC/ ST/ OBC and other reserved categories, candidates must have earned at least 45 per cent marks

For the eligibility criteria for Pre BA BEd/ BSc BEd 2020, candidates are required to pass 10+2 with at least 50 per cent marks. Here’s how they may apply for Rajasthan PTET 2020.

1. Candidates must first visit the official website ptet2019.org

2. Now, they have to click on the link ‘BA, BEd/ BSc, BEd 2020’

3. After this, a new page will open.

4. Candidates must now click on the link ‘Fill application form’.

5. Candidates must now fill up their details.

6. They have to then upload documents.

7. Next, candidates have to click on ‘make payment’ link.

8. Candidates must then submit their application fees.

9. After the registration process is done, registered number of candidates will now appear.

10. Candidates then have to download it.

11. They have to take a printout for future use.

Those applying, are needed to pay the application fee of Rs 500. It is to be noted that the exam will have two papers, Paper I and Paper II. Paper I is for candidates looking to teach classes I to V. Paper II will be for candidates looking to teach class VI to VIII. Both exams will have 150 objective-type questions having one mark each. They need to get at least 60 percent marks to qualify the PTET exam. A separate subject test will be conducted for upper primary and primary class teachers for recruitment.