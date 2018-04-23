Rajasthan Primary Teachers Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for 26,000 govt jobs; how to apply at education.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in

While the minimum aged required for the candidate is 18, the maximum is 40.

The application process has started for Rajasthan Primary and Upper Primary School Teacher Direct Recruitment 2018. The last date to apply is April 30. The state government is looking to fill up 20,497 vacancies for Non-TSP and 5503 vacancies for TSP areas. Selected candidates’ merit lits will be prepared on basis of marks they got in the RTET/REET exam.

Eligible candidates are required to apply online through REET website education.rajasthan.gov.in. They can also login directly to Rajasthan Single Sign-on website sso.rajasthan.gov.in).

Those interested to apply must have qualified in the RTET/REET stage one exam with at least 60 percent marks. Candidates marks obtained in REET 2015, 2017 and RTET 2011, 2012 shall be considered.

Interested candidates, apart from REET/RTET qualification, are also required to fulfill the academic eligibility that includes either 10+2 with 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) or 10+2 with 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.EI.Ed.) degree or Graduation with 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education from any board or university recognised by the government.

While the minimum aged required for the candidate is 18, the maximum is 40. In order to ger more information, candidates must refer to the detailed advertisement that is available on the official website.