Rajasthan Police to recruit 3,578 constables for strengthening law and order in the state – Details here

According to an official statement released by the Ashok Gehlot government, the Rajasthan Police Subordinate Service is set to recruit 3,578 police constables. This move aims to bolster law and order in the state. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given his approval to this proposal. Candidates for this recruitment will be able to apply by visiting the official site police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for this recruitment campaign are those who have passed the CET exam. For male candidates of the general category, the age should be between 18 and 24 years to apply for the Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment campaign. Reserved category candidates applying for the recruitment will be given relaxation in the maximum age limit.

Application fees

Eligible candidates applying for this recruitment will be required to pay an application fee. General category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 600. On the other hand, for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, other backward classes, economically weaker sections, and all disabled candidates, the application fee can be set at Rs 400. The fee payment will be made through the online mode.

45 new subjects in 36 public schools

Additionally, the government has made another significant decision. They have granted approval to introduce 45 new subjects in 36 schools across the state. To facilitate the teaching of these subjects, the necessary teaching positions will be created. Out of the 36 schools, 27 will introduce one new subject each, while nine schools will offer two new subjects each.

Consequently, one post of school lecturer per subject will be established for the successful implementation of these new courses. Overall, 45 new teaching positions will be created as part of this initiative.